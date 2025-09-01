OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India Announced: What Buyers Should Know

OnePlus has announced that its latest Pad 3 Android tablet will cost ₹47,999, marking a stout rival to the iPad. The price reveal comes three months after the company said the tablet would go on sale in India in September. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available from September 5 across online and offline platforms.

OnePlus Pad 3 price in India

The new OnePlus Pad 3 has two configurations: the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs ₹47,999, while the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of memory is priced at ₹52,999. Customers can get an instant bank discount of ₹5,000 using select credit cards. The tablet will be available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver colourways. Those buying the tablet between September 5 and 7 will receive the Stylo 2 and Folio, worth ₹7,198, at no additional cost.

OnePlus Pad 3 specifications

The OnePlus Pad 3 boasts flagship performance, powered by the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Its 13.2-inch LCD panel features a 3.4K resolution (2400x3392 pixels), up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness, along with stylus support. While these specifications are suitable for productivity, some competitors offer superior displays, such as OLED or AMOLED, which provide better color reproduction and an enhanced viewing experience.