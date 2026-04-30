OnePlus Pad 4 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 13.2-inch 3.4K Display

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad 4 in India, bringing flagship-grade hardware, a larger display, and a stronger focus on productivity to its premium tablet lineup. The tablet starts at ₹59,999 and succeeds last year’s OnePlus Pad 3.

The company is positioning the Pad 4 as a device that can handle both entertainment and PC-like workflows, which is increasingly what every premium Android tablet now claims. The difference is that OnePlus is backing that pitch with significantly more aggressive hardware this time.

A Large Display Designed for Multitasking

The OnePlus Pad 4 features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. This is one of the larger displays currently available in the Android tablet segment, putting it closer to laptop territory than compact media tablets.

The higher refresh rate and 3.4K resolution are aimed not just at gaming and entertainment, but also at smoother multitasking and stylus-based workflows.

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Powered by Qualcomm’s Latest Flagship Chip

At the core of the tablet is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. OnePlus claims the Pad 4 is its most powerful tablet yet, and on paper, that seems accurate. The same chipset is expected to power several flagship smartphones this year, including Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra in some regions. The company has also included a large vapour chamber cooling system designed to maintain sustained performance during gaming and heavy multitasking.

Battery Size Is One of the Biggest Highlights

OnePlus has equipped the Pad 4 with a 13,380mAh battery, which is currently the largest battery on a OnePlus tablet. The tablet supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing quicker top-ups despite the larger battery size.

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OnePlus Is Leaning Hard Into AI Features

The Pad 4 runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and includes multiple AI-powered features. These include:

AI Writer AI Summary AI Translate AI Recorder with transcription AI Painter

OnePlus is also pushing cross-device functionality, including second-screen support, drag-and-drop multitasking, resizable windows, and file-sharing integration across devices.

Accessories Play a Big Role This Time

The company has introduced the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus alongside the Pad 4. The stylus supports 16,000 pressure levels and gesture controls for sketching, writing, and navigation. For a limited time, buyers will receive the Stylo Pro bundled free with the tablet.

OnePlus is also expected to launch a dedicated smart keyboard for the tablet, though pricing has not yet been confirmed.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Pad 4 is available in two configurations:

8GB + 256GB at ₹59,999 12GB + 512GB at ₹64,999