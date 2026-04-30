OnePlus Pad 4 vs Xiaomi Pad 8: Which Android Tablet Should You Buy?

The Android tablet market has quietly become competitive again, especially in India. Companies are no longer launching oversized media screens with mid-range processors and hoping people forgive the experience because “it’s just a tablet.” Devices like the OnePlus Pad 4 and Xiaomi Pad 8 are now pushing flagship-grade chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, stylus support, desktop-style multitasking, and increasingly aggressive specifications.

The OnePlus Pad 4 sits at the higher end of the segment with a larger display, flagship Snapdragon chipset, and a heavier productivity focus. The Xiaomi Pad 8 takes a more aggressive value-first approach while still offering premium hardware. The difference between them is not just pricing. It is philosophy.

OnePlus Pad 4 vs Xiaomi Pad 8 Price in India

The OnePlus Pad 4 starts at ₹59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the higher-end 12GB + 512GB version is priced at ₹64,999.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 starts significantly lower at around ₹33,999 for the base configuration. Higher RAM and storage variants push the price upward, but it still remains considerably cheaper than the OnePlus offering.

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That nearly ₹25,000 gap defines this comparison more than anything else.

Display Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 4 features a larger 13.2-inch LCD panel with a 3.4K resolution and a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. OnePlus is using a 7:5 aspect ratio, which gives the display more vertical space for multitasking, reading, and productivity-focused applications.

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The Xiaomi Pad 8 uses an 11.2-inch LCD display with a 3.2K resolution and the same 144Hz refresh rate.

Both tablets support Dolby Vision and adaptive refresh rate technology, but the OnePlus Pad 4 clearly prioritises large-screen productivity and multitasking, while the Xiaomi Pad 8 feels more portable and easier to use casually.

Processor and Performance

This is where the specifications diverge sharply.

The OnePlus Pad 4 runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which currently sits among the most powerful mobile processors available. It is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. While still extremely capable, it is positioned below Qualcomm’s flagship Elite lineup.

For gaming, video editing, multitasking, and long-term performance sustainability, the OnePlus Pad 4 has the clear advantage on paper.

That said, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is hardly underpowered. For most users, including gaming and productivity workloads, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will remain more than sufficient for years.

RAM and Storage

The OnePlus Pad 4 offers configurations with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The company is also using faster UFS 4.1 storage standards.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 also supports up to 12GB RAM but tops out at 256GB storage.

Battery and Charging

Battery size is one of the OnePlus Pad 4’s biggest strengths.

The tablet includes a massive 13,380mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 uses a smaller 9,200mAh battery. Fast charging support is present, though charging speeds are lower than OnePlus’ implementation.

Given the larger display and more powerful chipset, the OnePlus Pad 4 needs the additional battery capacity. Still, on paper, it should deliver significantly longer endurance during productivity-heavy usage.

Software and AI Features

The OnePlus Pad 4 runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and includes several AI-powered features focused on writing assistance, summarisation, multitasking, transcription, and cross-device workflows.

Xiaomi’s Pad 8 runs HyperOS based on Android 16 and includes HyperAI features along with Xiaomi’s ecosystem integrations.

The difference is that OnePlus leans more heavily into desktop-style workflows, while Xiaomi focuses more on delivering strong specifications at a lower price.

Accessories and Productivity

Both tablets support stylus input and keyboard accessories.

The OnePlus Pad 4 works with the new OnePlus Stylo Pro and a dedicated keyboard accessory designed around productivity workflows.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 supports Xiaomi’s Focus Pen and keyboard accessories as well.

Camera Specifications

Tablet cameras remain largely functional rather than impressive, and both companies seem aware of this reality.

The OnePlus Pad 4 includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 offers a similar setup with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Which Tablet Has Better Specifications?

Purely from a specifications standpoint, the OnePlus Pad 4 is the stronger tablet.

It offers:

a larger and higher-resolution display Qualcomm’s flagship chipset bigger battery capacity faster charging higher storage ceiling stronger productivity positioning

But specifications exist within context.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 delivers many premium tablet features at a dramatically lower price point. For users who primarily want media consumption, gaming, casual productivity, and portability, the Xiaomi Pad 8 arguably offers better value overall.