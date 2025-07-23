OnePlus Pad Lite Budget Android Tablet Launched With Optional 4G Support

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad Lite, its new budget tablet powered by Google’s Android platform. The new OnePlus Pad Lite offers modest specifications, such as a screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Hi-Res speakers, and a battery that can offer up to 11 hours of continuous video playback. The OnePlus Pad Lite is a good option for anyone looking for an Android tablet on a small budget.

OnePlus Pad Lite price in India

The new OnePlus Pad Lite comes in two variants:

— 6GB+128GB Wi-Fi model costs ₹15,999

— 8GB+128GB LTE variant is priced at ₹17,999

The tablet comes in a single Aero Blue colour and will be available from August 1 from OnePlus’s website, app, and offline stores. You can also buy the OnePlus Pad Lite from third-party stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, among others.

OnePlus Pad Lite specifications

Featuring an optional 4G variant, the OnePlus Pad Lite boasts an 11-inch full-HD+ LCD with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of brightness. Powering the tablet is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It runs Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0.1, offering tools such as Screen Mirroring, Clipboard Sharing, and Shared Gallery for better productivity. The tablet also lets you share files with an iPad or iPhone through its proprietary O+ Connect app, over and above the option to share photos, videos, and documents with Android devices through Quick Share.