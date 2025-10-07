Updated 7 October 2025 at 15:15 IST
OnePlus to Announce OxygenOS 16 on October 16
OxygenOS 16 will be available out of the box on the OnePlus 15 and any future smartphones sold outside of China.
OnePlus’s next mobile operating system, OxygenOS 16, is coming to India and other major markets on October 16. The announcement comes as all major smartphone brands gear up for the launch of the next generation of their flagship phones. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 15 later this month in China, while its India launch could be in November. OxygenOS 16’s announcement is likely to align with the latter.
“Intelligently Yours,” says the teaser image, with the company touting that OxygenOS 16 will be driven by artificial intelligence as a core component as part of ‘OnePlus AI’. OnePlus previously confirmed that OxygenOS 16 will feature deep integration with Google Gemini. Announcing the release date, the company said OxygenOS 16 will include a host of new generative AI services for future OnePlus devices, hinting that the upcoming OnePlus 15 will be the first to offer them.
OnePlus said the new AI capabilities will allow users to plan, manage and organise their workflow better. “Your planner, assistant, and manager — all in one,” said the company. A part of this experience will include access to ‘Mind Space,” which is a central hub for organising memories and collections. Powered by Gemini, this feature will help users plan things like a trip and store everything in a single place.
Mind Space, along with other features, will be available on a series of OnePlus devices through OxygenOS 16, which is expected to be released soon. However, specific rollout timelines will vary from model to model. It will be available out of the box on the OnePlus 15 and any future smartphones sold outside of China, where the company will announce ColorOS 16. Both versions are based on Android 16, which was released publicly earlier this year.
