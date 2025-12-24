OnePlus Turbo 9000mAh Gaming Phone Appears on Geekbench, Key Specs Revealed

OnePlus is preparing to enter the gaming smartphone market with a new device called the OnePlus Turbo. The phone has surfaced on Geekbench, revealing strong performance scores and a battery specification that is far larger than most current flagships.

The listing shows the model number PLU110, internally codenamed Volkswagen. It is powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8s of 2124 and a muGen 4 processor, with its main core running at 3.21GHz. The device recorded a single-core scorelti-core score of 6880. It also features up to 16GB of RAM and is shown running Android 16, pointing to a launch that may align with the next major software release.

The most notable feature is the battery. Reports suggest the OnePlus Turbo will use a 9000mAh silicon-carbon battery, nearly twice the size of batteries found in typical flagship phones. Fast charging support of 80W or 100W is also expected, making the device suitable for long gaming sessions without frequent charging.

Display leaks indicate a 6.78-inch OLED panel from BOE with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. This refresh rate is higher than the 120Hz standard on most premium phones and is aimed at delivering smoother gameplay in competitive titles.

Advertisement

Key Specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: 12GB or 16GB

Display: 6.78 inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate

Battery: 9000mAh silicon carbon

Charging: 80W or 100W fast charging

Operating System: Android 16

The OnePlus Turbo is expected to launch in China in January 2026. Global markets, including India, may see the same device later in the year under the name OnePlus Nord 6.