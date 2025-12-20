OnePlus Turbo May Sport the Biggest Battery In a OnePlus Phone

OnePlus has confirmed that it is working on a new smartphone series called the OnePlus Turbo, which will feature the largest battery ever in a OnePlus phone. Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, said the Turbo’s battery capacity will surpass that of the Ace 6T—the current title holder in the company’s portfolio.

Li said the OnePlus Turbo would “inherit the powerful performance genes” of OnePlus flagships, possibly hinting at top-tier specifications similar to those of the recently launched OnePlus 15R. While the specifics are unclear, the Turbo could use a flagship chipset, paired with top-class display, camera, and battery hardware.

While Li’s post confirms only so much about the OnePlus Turbo, a renowned Chinese tipster has claimed that the upcoming phone will house a 9000mAh battery. If true, the OnePlus Turbo could be among the few phones with a highly sizeable battery. While still unannounced, the phone will very likely offer reverse charging with a battery this size. It could also use a Snapdragon 8 series chip, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 that debuted with the OnePlus 15R earlier this week. The OnePlus Turbo could sport a 165Hz display, but the size is unclear.

The OnePlus Turbo is expected to launch sometime in January, but the initial release will be limited to China. However, this will not be a one-off experiment. Li has confirmed that the Turbo will be the first of many phones that the company will launch in the near future.