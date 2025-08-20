OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reveals GPT-6 Plans Just Days After GPT-5 Launch

Just days after the launch of GPT-5, OpenAI is already gearing up for its next big leap in artificial intelligence- GPT-6. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has revealed that GPT-6 is in active development and will arrive very soon. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, Altman shared key insights into how GPT-6 will differ from its predecessors and the traditional chatbots.

Altman emphasised that GPT-6 will move beyond traditional chatbot functionality. Instead of simply responding to queries, it will adapt to individual users, learning from their tone, preferences, behaviour, and habits. This level of personalisation is expected to make GPT-6 feel more like a long-term assistant or digital companion - one that evolves with its user.

"People want memory," Altman said. "People want product features that require us to be able to understand them." According to Altman, memory is the key to making ChatGPT truly personal. Currently, most AI conversations are session-based, meaning once the chat ends, the AI forgets everything. GPT-6 aims to change that. It could remember key details such as your name, topics that interest you, communication style, even mood patterns - all of which would allow the AI to offer context-aware, emotionally intelligent responses over time.

Another major feature expected we can expect to see in GPT-6 is the ability for users to build their own custom chatbots. These bots can be tailored to reflect specific personalities, writing styles, or interests - essentially acting as personalised AI agents that behave the way you want them to.

Altman hinted that this could include the ability to adjust ideological leanings. Referring to a recent executive order by the Trump administration that requires federal AI systems to be ideologically neutral and customisable, Altman said:

Altman also revealed that OpenAI is working closely with psychologists to understand how users engage with the product, particularly in terms of emotional well-being. The company has been measuring how people feel when using ChatGPT and tracking well-being over time.

The buzz around GPT-6 comes just days after the release of GPT-5, which brings major improvements in reasoning, speed, and multi-modal capabilities - including enhanced voice and image interaction. GPT-5 also sets the foundation for more advanced memory features and better alignment with user intent.