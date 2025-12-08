OpenAI Confirms ChatGPT Ad Test Is Turned Off

OpenAI has spoken out to address confusion after online discussions suggested that advertisements might soon appear inside ChatGPT. The talk began when some users noticed suggestions in ChatGPT that looked similar to ads. One user on X said that they saw ads while researching Windows BitLocker on ChatGPT. This led to worries that OpenAI was planning to turn the chatbot into an ad‑supported platform.

To address these concerns, Mark Chen, the Chief Research Officer at OpenAI, shared a clear update. He explained that the company recently tested a type of suggestion that felt like an advertisement to some users. According to Chen, this test did not work as the team had hoped. Because of this, OpenAI has now turned off the feature completely.

Chen also said that the company understands why users were concerned. He added that OpenAI is now working on better tools and settings so people can control or turn off such suggestions in the future. This means users will have more choices and will not be forced to see anything that feels like an ad. His statement has helped calm many users who feared that ChatGPT was about to become filled with commercial messages.

The confusion grew stronger because of earlier reports from September. Those reports said that OpenAI was exploring new ways to earn money. At the moment, the company mainly depends on paid plans like ChatGPT Plus. The reports claimed that OpenAI was looking to hire a senior leader who would be responsible for all future monetisation plans. Ads were mentioned as one possible option, along with new subscription levels where some users might see ads while others could pay extra to avoid them.

Advertisement

These efforts are being led by Fidji Simo, the new CEO of Applications at OpenAI. She has a strong background in advertising from her time at Facebook, and reports say she has already started meeting candidates for the new role.

However, despite these discussions, OpenAI has made one thing very clear: ChatGPT is not getting ads right now. The recent test has been stopped, and the company says it wants to improve the system before trying anything similar again.