OpenAI Expands in India: Offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai Announced, But Blog Post Goes Missing | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: In a curious twist of timing, OpenAI announced plans to expand its presence in India just hours ago, but the official blog post titled “Introducing OpenAI for India” now shows an error 404. The announcement, made during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, signals a major push by the company to embed itself in the country’s fast-growing AI ecosystem.

OpenAI confirmed that new offices will open later this year in Bengaluru and Mumbai, adding to its first Indian office already established in New Delhi. CEO Sam Altman framed the move as more than just infrastructure. “OpenAI for India aims to build not just infrastructure, but also the skills and collaboration needed to develop AI with India, for India, and in India,” he said.

Altman praised India’s role in global AI adoption, citing its homegrown tech talent, optimism about AI’s potential, and strong government support. “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale,” he noted.

Alongside the expansion, OpenAI unveiled its first cohort of higher education institutions under a new collaboration to strengthen AI use among students, faculty, and staff. The institutions include:

- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

- Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

- All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi

- Manipal Academy of Higher Education

- University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

- Pearl Academy

According to OpenAI, the initiative will support over 100,000 students, faculty, and staff in the coming year. The goal is to embed AI across academic institutions, building national capability for an AI-driven economy.

The timing of the announcement paired with the sudden disappearance of the official blog post has sparked curiosity. Was it a technical glitch, or a premature release? Either way, the message was clear: OpenAI sees India not just as a market, but as a partner in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

With India hosting the India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit in the Global South, the expansion underscores the country’s growing importance in the AI landscape.