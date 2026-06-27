OpenAI Hires Former Uber India Boss Prabhjeet Singh to Lead Its India Business

OpenAI has picked Prabhjeet Singh, who used to run Uber's business in India and South Asia, as the new head of its India operations. He will hold the title of Managing Director for India.

This move shows how seriously OpenAI is now taking the Indian market. The company sees India as one of the most important places for its growth in the coming years.

When He Joins and Who He Reports To

Singh will start his new job in September. He will report to Kiran Mani, who leads OpenAI's business across the Asia Pacific region.

Once he joins, Singh will be the top OpenAI executive in India. His job will cover a wide range of things: growing the number of everyday users, getting more companies to use OpenAI's tools, building partnerships, talking to government officials and regulators, and running the day-to-day operations in the country.

Advertisement

A big part of his work will be helping different groups in India, companies, government bodies, schools and colleges, and regular people, understand and use AI in a useful way.

Why This Hire Matters

India has seen a huge jump in people using AI tools over the past couple of years. Startups, big companies, and ordinary users have all shown growing interest in generative AI. OpenAI is now putting more money and attention into the country, and bringing in someone like Singh is part of that plan.

Advertisement

Singh's Background at Uber

Singh spent close to eleven years at Uber. He started there in 2015 and slowly moved up to become the President of Uber's business in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

During his time at the company, Uber grew a lot in the region. Singh helped the company strengthen its main cab business while also adding new services like Auto, Moto, and Shuttle, which were designed to fit the way people travel in India.

He also worked on Uber's push into electric vehicles, helping the company form partnerships and launch programs aimed at putting more EVs on its platform. Another part of his work involved connecting Uber more closely with India's digital infrastructure projects, including its work with the Open Network for Digital Commerce, known as ONDC. Because of these efforts, Uber stayed one of the biggest names in mobility in the country.

Before he joined Uber, Singh worked at McKinsey & Company as an Associate Partner, where he advised companies on strategy and growth, and earlier at Lehman Brothers.

His Education

Singh studied at IIT Kharagpur and later completed his studies at IIM Ahmedabad, two of India's most well-known institutions.

What OpenAI Is Saying

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Singh will take over as the company's Managing Director for India. The spokesperson said his main focus areas will be building partnerships, supporting India's wider AI industry, and helping people and organizations make the most of artificial intelligence.