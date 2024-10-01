Published 22:57 IST, October 1st 2024
OpenAI introduces new tools for developers to fast-track building of AI models
As part of Tuesday's rollout, OpenAI introduced a fine-tuning tool for models after training that would allow developers to improve the responses generated by their models using images and text.
OpenAI has launched new developer tools for building AI models. | Image: Pexels
