OpenAI Is Building a Screen-Free Smart Speaker That Talks, Listens, and Moves Like a Living Thing

OpenAI is finally stepping into the hardware world, and its first gadget won't be a phone or a pair of smart glasses. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is working on a mobile smart speaker with no screen, a device built to feel less like a gadget and more like a companion that lives with you at home.

What Makes This Speaker Different

Unlike a regular Alexa or Google Home speaker, this device is designed to move around your house with you. It runs on a rechargeable battery, so you can carry it from the kitchen to the laundry room to the bedroom, or just leave it plugged in one spot if you prefer.

It comes packed with a camera and other sensors so it can actually "see" and understand what's happening around it. On top of that, it taps into ChatGPT's full range of skills like answering questions, controlling smart-home gadgets, playing music, replying to messages, and more.

But the real twist is personality. Sources say the device has small mechanical parts that move on their own, making it feel alive rather than just a box that responds to commands. It's also built to get smarter about you over time, learning your habits and even pulling context from things like your emails to become more useful and proactive, suggesting things before you even ask.

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Voice conversations will run on an upgraded version of ChatGPT's Voice Mode, called GPT-Live, which OpenAI just released. It's built to talk and listen at the same time and react more naturally, closer to how a real conversation flows.

Why Apple Isn't Happy About It

This launch isn't happening quietly. Apple recently filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming the company stole trade secrets to speed up its hardware plans. The complaint reportedly points fingers at OpenAI's hardware chief, Tang Tan, who used to lead iPhone product design at Apple and is accused of gathering confidential details about Apple's upcoming products.

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OpenAI is pushing back hard. The company says it has no interest in anyone else's trade secrets and hasn't seen evidence backing Apple's claims. It also argues that people should be free to switch employers and that this new speaker looks and works nothing like Apple's HomePod line.

Still, the lawsuit is a real risk. Apple wants a court order to block OpenAI from selling its hardware, which could push back the launch timeline.

An Ex-Apple Dream Team Behind the Scenes

A big part of this project traces back to Apple's old design bench. OpenAI bought io Products, a hardware startup started by legendary Apple designer Jony Ive, for a massive $6.5 billion. Ive's design studio, LoveFrom, is also helping shape the new product lineup.

Joining them is Evans Hankey, Apple's former industrial design chief, who's now steering development of this speaker and other upcoming devices. OpenAI has also brought on Paul Meade, a long-time Apple executive who worked on the Vision Pro headset. All told, more than 400 former Apple employees have reportedly joined OpenAI's hardware team.

OpenAI is said to have around five hardware products in the pipeline, with this speaker leading the pack. The plan is to reveal it sometime this year, with a public release targeted for 2027 — though the ongoing legal battle with Apple could shift that timeline.

Looking further ahead, OpenAI reportedly has bigger ambitions too: a mobile device that could one day replace the smartphone entirely, plus early exploration into wearables like a pendant device and even home robots.

For now, one thing is clear - OpenAI wants its first piece of hardware to feel less like a smart speaker and more like a new kind of digital companion for the AI era.

OpenAI did not respond to requests for comment on the device details.