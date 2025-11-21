OpenAI Launches ChatGPT for Teachers, Offers Free Access Till 2027

OpenAI has released a version of ChatGPT designed for teachers and educators, providing them with the necessary tools as part of a “secure workspace” that focuses on maximising output, collaborating with peers, adapting materials for classrooms, and promoting comfort with AI usage. The access to ChatGPT will remain free through June 2027, with the company piloting the programme for K-12 schools or districts in the US.

Designed specifically for educators, ChatGPT for Teachers offers unlimited messages with GPT-5.1 Auto, search, file uploads, connectors, and image generation capabilities—all under a single space that can allow teachers to integrate their classroom materials, student information, and collaboration into a workspace. This includes:

Education-grade security and compliance with FERPA requirements in the US

Personalised teaching support, including grade level, curriculum, and preferred format.

Examples, including ready-to-use ideas and prompts sourced from teachers who already use ChatGPT

Collaboration with other teachers at a school or district, along with the facility to co-plan lessons and presentations together

Admin controls for school and district leaders who can claim their domain to bring teachers into one workspace

Currently, only the teachers and staff at K-12 schools in the US can access ChatGPT for Teachers after verification through SheerID. The free period will last till June 2027, after which OpenAI will notify admins and individual educators to either continue or end their subscription.