OpenAI Launches ‘ChatGPT Health’ Tab to Answer Medical Questions, Connect Wellness Apps, and Expand Privacy Protections

OpenAI has unveiled *ChatGPT Health*, a dedicated tab within its chatbot designed to help users navigate everyday health and wellness questions. The new feature allows people to securely upload medical records and link popular wellness apps such as Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal, creating a more personalized experience.

Health-related queries have long been one of the most common uses of ChatGPT. OpenAI says more than 230 million people worldwide turn to the chatbot each week for guidance on topics ranging from diet and exercise to interpreting test results. The new Health tab builds on this demand by offering responses informed by a user’s health data and connected apps, making the advice more relevant to individual needs.

The tool is intended to complement and not replace professional medical care. It is not designed to diagnose or treat conditions. Instead, ChatGPT Health aims to help users prepare for doctor visits, understand lab reports, evaluate insurance tradeoffs, and track lifestyle patterns over time. By providing context-aware answers, the feature seeks to empower people to feel more informed and confident when discussing their health with professionals.

Privacy is a central focus of the rollout. OpenAI emphasizes that ChatGPT Health operates as a separate space with enhanced safeguards for sensitive information. Conversations within Health are not used to train foundation models, and users who begin a health-related chat in the main interface will be prompted to move into the Health tab for added protection.

The launch comes as regulators reassess oversight of digital health tools. U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary recently announced plans to limit regulation of wearable devices and lifestyle-support software. While cautioning about safety risks, Makary has also described ChatGPT as a product that should be encouraged, reflecting growing recognition of AI’s role in healthcare support.

OpenAI is beginning with a limited rollout, offering access to a small group of early users across ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans outside of the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. A broader release on web and iOS is expected in the coming weeks, with a waitlist available for those eager to join.