OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health to Give You Insights Into Your Health

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a new feature within its AI chatbot ChatGPT, which allows you to ask questions related to your health and wellness based on data from wellness apps like Apple Health. The company says over 230 million users globally ask ChatGPT about their health, necessitating the launch.

Sitting in the menu bar on the left, ChatGPT Health provides insights into your medical logs, assessing various aspects to give you a clearer picture of your health and wellness. However, OpenAI says this feature is not intended to be used for diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it lets you ask everyday questions and understand patterns over time.

OpenAI claims this feature integrates inputs from more than 260 physicians worldwide who evaluated the model’s answers and outputs across 30 focus areas for better “delivery of clear and useful health information.”

Since ChatGPT Health cannot directly measure your vitals, it relies on data from connected apps. Currently, the feature supports apps like Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal to obtain health and fitness data, such as movement, sleep, and activity, lab tests, nutritional information, and macros. Since Google Fit is not yet on the list of supported apps, ChatGPT Health will not be very useful to Android phone users.

OpenAI says the data collected by ChatGPT Health is encrypted and protected from the rest of the conversations. The company also claims this data is not used to train its AI models.

ChatGPT Health is currently available to select testers, and users need to sign up and join the waitlist. It will be accessible to ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro subscribers globally except in the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, and the UK.