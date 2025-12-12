OpenAI Launches GPT-5.2, Steps Up AI Race After Google’s Gemini 3

OpenAI has launched its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-5.2, just days after CEO Sam Altman reportedly issued an internal "code red" in early December, pausing non-core projects and refocusing teams to accelerate development in response to Google’s Gemini 3 release. The new model is positioned as a significant upgrade, with improvements in general intelligence, coding, and long-context understanding, according to OpenAI’s official statement.

GPT-5.2 is expected to deliver greater economic value for users by excelling at tasks such as creating spreadsheets, building presentations, and managing complex multi-step projects. These enhancements are designed to make the model more versatile for both individual and enterprise use, further solidifying OpenAI’s position in the competitive AI landscape.

The launch comes on the heels of Google’s November release of Gemini 3, which claimed leadership on several industry leaderboards measuring AI model performance. Despite the competition, Altman stated in a CNBC interview that Gemini 3’s impact on OpenAI’s metrics has been less severe than anticipated. Google has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment on the latest developments.

In a major move, Disney announced a $1 billion investment in OpenAI and will allow the startup to use iconic characters from Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel in its Sora AI video generator. This partnership could significantly expand OpenAI’s creative capabilities and market reach.

OpenAI emphasised that it currently has no plans to discontinue GPT-5.1, GPT-5, or GPT-4.1 from its API, ensuring continuity for existing users. The GPT-5.2 Instant, Thinking, and Pro versions will begin rolling out in ChatGPT on Thursday, starting with paid plans.

The rapid pace of innovation and strategic partnerships underscores the intensifying competition between OpenAI and Google, with both companies vying for dominance in the next generation of AI technologies.