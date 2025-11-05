Updated 5 November 2025 at 15:59 IST
OpenAI Launches Sora Mobile App on Android: Here’s How to Use It On Your Phone
OpenAI has released its Sora Mobile App for Android, making its AI capabilities accessible on smartphones worldwide. The app is now available in multiple countries, offering real-time AI assistance, chat features, and integration with OpenAI’s services.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: OpenAI has officially launched the Sora Mobile App for Android, bringing its AI-generated video creation capabilities for Android device users across multiple countries. After months of anticipation, users can now download and experience Sora app right on their Android devices.
OpenAI Sora App Features
The Sora app is designed specifically for AI-generated video creation. Users can input text prompts and generate short videos in various styles such as cinematic, animated, photorealistic, or surreal. The app includes features like “Cameos,” allowing users to create videos of themselves performing different actions.
Sora can generate videos up to a minute long in various styles like cinematic, animated, photorealistic, or surreal.
Unlike ChatGPT, Sora does not offer chat, writing assistance, or access to GPT-5. It is a standalone video generation tool and does not support voice commands, file uploads, or image understanding.
Advertisement
Countries Where Sora App is Available
The Android rollout of Sora has started in multiple countries, including US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. More regions will be added soon as part of a global expansion plan.
How to Download and Install Sora on Android
Advertisement
The Sora app can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store. Users just need to search for “OpenAI Sora,” install it, and log in using their OpenAI account. Once signed in, the app syncs user data and previous conversations automatically.
For new users, creating a free OpenAI account within the app takes only a few seconds.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 5 November 2025 at 15:59 IST