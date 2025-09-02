OpenAI to Set Huge 1 GW AI Data Centre in India, Sam Altman to Reveal More Soon

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, will install one of India’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, with a proposed capacity of at least 1 gigawatt. If the plan materialises, it would be one of the biggest bets on technology infrastructure in the country, putting OpenAI in the league of global behemoths such as Microsoft, Google, and Reliance that already have their digital footprint expanding here.

Those close with the deal inform that OpenAI is in preliminary talks with prospective Indian partners. The address and timelines are yet to be determined, but everyone now is looking to CEO Sam Altman, who will travel to India towards the end of this month and could announce specifics. OpenAI has thus far has not commented anything officially.

What is Data Centre?

A data centre is essentially the engine room of the internet. It houses thousands of powerful servers that store data, run applications, and deliver online services 24/7. For AI companies like OpenAI, data centres are very important because training and running large language models demand massive computing power and energy.

OpenAI is currently dependent on Microsoft’s Azure data centres in the US and Europe as part of its multi-billion deal with the tech firms. India serves as the second largest market for ChatGPT users. A local data centre will help company in several ways like gaining greater controls over costs and performance.