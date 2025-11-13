OpenAI’s ChatGPT Upgrades with GPT-5.1 and Fresh Personality Modes: Everything to Know

New Delhi: OpenAI has launched a major update to ChatGPT with the release of GPT-5.1, bringing smarter responses and more personalised conversations. The update includes two improved models, GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking, designed to make ChatGPT more helpful, natural, and adaptive.

What’s New in GPT-5.1

GPT-5.1 Instant, the most-used model, is now warmer and more conversational. It responds faster and can now decide when to “think” more deeply before answering tough questions. This helps it give better answers for complex tasks like math and coding, while still being quick on simple ones.

GPT-5.1 Thinking is built for advanced reasoning. It now adjusts its thinking time based on the difficulty of the question, spending more time on hard problems and less on easy ones. It also sounds more empathetic and clear in its replies.

Both models are now better at following instructions and adapting to your preferred tone. OpenAI is also making it easier to shape how ChatGPT talks. Users can now choose from updated tone presets like Default, Friendly, Efficient, and new ones like Professional, Candid, and Quirky. These options help ChatGPT match your style, whether you want it serious, playful, or direct.

Advertisement

For those who want even more control, OpenAI is testing advanced settings. You’ll be able to adjust how warm, concise, or emoji-filled ChatGPT’s replies are. ChatGPT can even suggest tone changes during chats based on your preferences.

Rollout Details

GPT-5.1 is rolling out first to paid users (Pro, Plus, Go, Business), followed by free and logged-out users. Enterprise and Edu plans get early access for seven days. The update will also be available in the API later this week.

Advertisement