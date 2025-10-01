OpenAI’s Sora Is Instagram Reels for AI Videos—How to Use It

OpenAI has introduced Sora, a new app that shows an endless feed of AI-generated videos. It is similar to Instagram Reels or TikTok, showing users a customisable feed of videos, generated using the company’s new Sora 2 image and video generation model. According to the company, Sora 2 offers more realistic elements, better physical accuracy, and greater controllability than the first-generation model, the name of which is the same as the new app.

How to use the Sora app

Sora is currently available on an invite-only basis, meaning you need an invite to be able to join the app. You can also sign up and join the waitlist. If you manage to get an invite or a code to gain access, log in to the app using your ChatGPT credentials and start creating or remixing videos using AI. A feed of already AI-generated content is available to scroll through. You can also “turn your ideas into videos” using a prompt, share them on the feed, and collaborate with your friends and other collaborators.

Sora has a section called Cameos, which lets you place yourself or anyone else into AI-generated scenes through simple prompt-based editing. You can add audio or video to change the context or the backdrop of scenes. OpenAI said Cameos “encouraged” new ways to interact socially on the app, contributing to the natural progression in digital communication.