Operation Sindoor: Track Flights Overhead in Real-Time - How to Check What Aircraft Is Flying Above Pahalgam or Your Home

Operation Sindoor Just and Measured: Intel Suggested More Attacks by Pakistani Terrorists After Pahalgam | Image: X

In response to the gruesome terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which cost many innocent lives, India has retaliated with a strong military precision through Operation Sindoor. Amidst the state of heightened tension and rising air activity, ordinary citizens are inquiring about something very basic but urgent - what plane is flying over my house now?

Due to improvements in live flight tracking technology, one can now locate aircraft flying straight over their heads.

How to Check What Plane Is Flying Over You

Amidst this charged environment, civilians in northern India, particularly those living in Pakistan-bordering states and conflict-prone regions such as Kashmir, may observe greater aerial activity. Here is how you can know what's flying overhead.

A website named Flightradar24dotcom offers a real-time map of all flights worldwide. Grant location permission to focus the view on your area and locate nearby aircraft. Tap on a yellow plane icon to view its departure point, arrival point, height, speed, aircraft type, and even flight number. Military planes may not always be visible in commercial tracking tools owing to security constraints. But low-flying fighter jets or choppers are generally seen in border regions during major ops.

There are many other similar websites that serve a similar purpose. There is a website called planefinderdotnet. It lets you track flights across the world. FlightAware is another website that can be used to track flights in real time.

Why This Tech Is More Critical Now Than Ever