Oppo A5 Pro Launched, but Check Out Its Top Alternatives for Under ₹20,000

Here are the top alternatives of the Oppo A5 Pro. | Image: Oppo, Infinix, iQOO

Oppo’s new phone is called the A5 Pro. Much like the K13, launched only a few days back, the A5 Pro has a standard spec sheet for a phone that costs under ₹20,000. However, in areas like display, the A5 Pro uses an LCD panel while its rivals offer AMOLED displays for that price. If you are planning to buy the new Oppo A5 Pro, check out its more value-for-money alternatives first.

Before we discuss the A5 Pro’s alternatives, here is a rundown of its specifications, along with the price.

Oppo A5 Pro specifications

Display: The A5 Pro has a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Processor: Powering the Oppo A5 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras: The A5 Pro packs a 50MP wide camera and a 2MP monochrome camera on the back, while its front camera uses an 8MP sensor.

Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 5800mAh battery, which charges at up to 45W speed.

Oppo A5 Pro alternatives

The Oppo A5 Pro costs ₹17,999 for the 128GB version and ₹19,999 for the 256GB variant. Here are its alternatives.

iQOO Z10x 5G: This phone comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The iQOO Z10x 5G has a 50MP + 2MP rear camera system and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 6500mAh battery. The iQOO Z10x is available for ₹16,499.