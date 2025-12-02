Oppo A6x Launched in India, Starting at ₹12,499

The Oppo A6x has been launched in India. | Image: Oppo

Oppo has launched a new A-series phone called the A6x, days after it announced the Find X9 flagship series phones in India. The latest Oppo A6x is a successor to the A5x, featuring a tall display, a 5G processor, and a battery that charges fast. The phone also includes support for the company’s suite of AI features, making it appealing for customers looking for a daily driver on a small budget.

Oppo A6x price in India

Available in Ice Blue and Olive Green colours, the Oppo A6x comes in three storage variants:

4GB/64GB: ₹12,499

4GB/128GB: ₹13,499

6GB/128GB: ₹14,999

The phone is now on sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo’s online store, and offline stores across the country. While there are no launch offers, customers can pay in instalments using the no-cost EMI facility.

Oppo A6x specifications

Display: The A6x has a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1152 nits.

Processor: Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Cameras: On the back of the A6x is a 13MP main camera, while the front camera uses a 5MP sensor. The phone also offers AI-powered photo editing functionality through the Gallery app.

Operating system: The A6x runs Android 15-based ColorOS 15.