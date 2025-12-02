Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched in India With ZEISS Cameras, New OriginOS 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Vivo India has launched its new flagship lineup, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, positioning the series as its next major push in imaging, design, and AI-led productivity. Both phones continue Vivo’s long-running collaboration with ZEISS and arrive with the company’s newest software layer, OriginOS 6, which the company says is built for speed, personalisation, and tighter Google Gemini integration.

The X300 series is made in India and targets two kinds of photography users: those who want natural portraits and everyday shooting, and those who want long-range telephoto performance. The X300 focuses on the former, while the X300 Pro leans heavily into the latter.

Vivo X300: A Compact Flagship With a 200MP ZEISS Main Camera

The X300 features a 200MP ZEISS Main Camera, vivo’s updated Portrait Engine, and AI features like AI Landscape Master for refined tones and depth across environments such as snow, deserts, and islands. It comes in Summit Red, Mist Blue, and Elite Black. Inside, it runs the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the V3+ imaging chip, a 6040mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge, and offers five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

Pricing:

• ₹75,999 — 12GB + 256GB

• ₹81,999 — 12GB + 512GB

• ₹85,999 — 16GB + 512GB

Advertisement

Vivo X300 Pro: 200MP Telephoto, Pro Video Tools, and Bird Shots Mode

The X300 Pro pushes telephoto imaging further with a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera and the ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit, enabling up to 8.5x optical zoom. It is also the first phone in India with a dedicated Telephoto Bird Shots mode, a feature designed for bird enthusiasts and long-range photography.

The device also includes:

• ZEISS Gimbal-Grade Main Camera

• Dual imaging chips: V3+ post-processing chip + VS1 pre-processing chip

• 4K 120 FPS video, Dolby Vision, 10-bit Log, ACES-ready workflows

• 6510mAh battery + 90W charging + wireless charging

Advertisement

Pricing:

• ₹1,09,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant, which comes in Elite Black and Dune Gold

Availability and Launch Offers

Both X300 models will go on sale starting December 10 across Flipkart, Amazon, and vivo India’s e-store. Vivo is offering:

• 10% instant cashback via SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, Yes Bank

• 10% V-Upgrade bonus, free 1-year extended warranty

• Up to 24 months no-cost EMI, starting ₹3167/month

• vivo TWS 3e for ₹1499

• 70% discount on V-Shield

• Bundle discount of ₹4,000 on the Telephoto Extender Kit

Jio’s unlimited 5G users also get 18 months of the Google Gemini Pro plan valued at ₹35,100.