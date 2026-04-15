OPPO F33 Series Launched in India With 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera and 7000mAh Battery

OPPO has launched the F33 series in India, introducing the F33 Pro 5G and F33 5G with a clear focus on front camera performance, durability, and battery life. The new lineup sits in the mid-range segment, competing with the likes of the Nothing Phone 4a series and the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G. The series builds on OPPO’s F lineup strategy, which has traditionally leaned heavily on camera performance, but this time adds durability and endurance into the mix.

Selfie Camera Takes Centre Stage

The headline feature here is the 50MP ultra-wide front camera on the Pro variant, offering a 100-degree field of view. That’s wider than most front cameras in this segment, which means fewer awkward “someone got cut out” group photos.

OPPO is also layering AI on top of it. The camera can automatically switch to a wider frame when multiple faces are detected, while software corrections attempt to fix distortion at the edges. There’s also a multi-colour front flash designed to avoid the harsh, washed-out look that usually comes with low-light selfies.

The standard F33 tones things down with a 16MP front camera, which feels more in line with the segment.

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Battery and Charging Push Endurance

Both devices pack a 7000mAh battery, which is on the higher side even for today’s standards. It is paired with 80W fast charging, which claims to fully charge the device in just over an hour. The phones also support reverse charging and bypass charging, the latter helping reduce heat during gaming sessions.

Durability Becomes a Selling Point

OPPO is leaning unusually hard into durability here. The F33 series comes with IP69K, IP68, and IP66 ratings, which means protection against dust, high-pressure water, and even hot water exposure. That’s rare in this segment, where most phones struggle to go beyond basic splash resistance.

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The phones also include a reinforced internal structure with what OPPO calls a “360-degree armour body,” along with multiple military-grade certifications for stress, temperature, and vibration resistance.

Display, Performance, and Software

The new smartphones feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1400 nits peak brightness. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM. OPPO is also adding a vapour chamber cooling system, which suggests the company expects sustained usage, especially in hot conditions.

On the software side, the phones run ColorOS 16 with a strong focus on AI features, including tools for photo editing, document scanning, writing assistance, and voice summarisation. There is also integration with Google Gemini for system-level tasks.

Pricing and Availability

— The OPPO F33 Pro 5G is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and ₹40,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red.

— The standard F33 5G starts at ₹31,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, ₹34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and goes up to ₹37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The colour options are Forest Green and Pearl White.