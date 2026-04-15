Vivo T5 Pro Launches in India With 9,020mAh Battery, Prices Start at ₹29,999

Vivo has launched the T5 Pro in India, and it is not even pretending to be subtle about what matters here. The headline feature is a massive 9,020mAh battery, easily one of the largest seen in a mainstream smartphone, pushing the device into a different category of “how long can this thing actually last.”

Pricing

The T5 Pro's 8GB+128GB variant costs ₹29,999, its 8GB+256GB model is priced at ₹33,999, and the top-most option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs ₹39,999. The price comes down by ₹3,000 using a bank card or UPI or in exchange.

Battery First, Everything Else Second

The defining feature of the Vivo T5 Pro is its battery. At 9,020mAh, it goes well beyond the typical 5,000–6,000mAh range seen in most smartphones today. Vivo is positioning this as a device built for endurance-heavy usage, including gaming, streaming, and long sessions without needing to recharge.

It supports 90W fast charging, which helps offset the obvious problem of charging such a large battery. The phone is also said to support bypass charging, which reduces heat during gaming sessions.

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Performance and Hardware

The T5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, placing it firmly in the upper mid-range segment. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should be more than enough for everyday use and gaming. The device also includes a vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat during extended usage, which makes sense given the performance and battery focus.

Display and Design

The phone features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR and high brightness levels, aiming to deliver a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Despite the large battery, Vivo has managed to keep the phone relatively slim at around 8.25mm, which is clearly part of the pitch.

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Camera Setup

On the camera side, the T5 Pro comes with a dual rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a secondary depth sensor. For selfies, it includes a 32-megapixel front camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

Durability and Software