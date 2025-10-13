Oppo Find X9 India Launch Likely in November: Can It Beat iPhone 17?

Oppo’s next flagship series, Find X9, is coming to India in November, weeks after its debut in China. In its announcement at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, the company said the Find X9 will feature the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a potential rival to Apple’s new A19 chip.

According to Oppo, the Find X9 series, which will include a standard Find X9 and a higher-specced Find X9 Pro, will offer enhanced performance, longer battery life, and better photography. At the centre of it will be the Dimensity 9500, which packs a prime core clocked at 4.21GHz, three performance cores at 3.50GHz, and four efficiency cores at 2.70GHz.

With a focus on performance and battery longevity, the Oppo Find X9 could emerge as a competitor to the iPhone 17, the processor of which lost to Dimensity 9500 in several benchmark tests. Oppo has even added a custom cooling system to its upcoming phones for better heat dissipation during heavy usage. However, it is notable that the chipset alone is not responsible for performance. The better the software integration with the hardware, the smoother and faster the response.

Oppo’s Find X9 series phones are also expected to have an improved camera system, featuring a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and two more sensors—all tuned by Hasselblad. Oppo appears to continue its partnership with Hasselblad with the upcoming phones, even though its sister brand, OnePlus, has exited the agreement with the German camera maker to focus on its own imaging technology in the OnePlus 15.