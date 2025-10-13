Updated 13 October 2025 at 12:57 IST
Oppo Find X9 India Launch Likely in November: Can It Beat iPhone 17?
Oppo's next flagship series, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, are coming to India in November.
Oppo’s next flagship series, Find X9, is coming to India in November, weeks after its debut in China. In its announcement at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, the company said the Find X9 will feature the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a potential rival to Apple’s new A19 chip.
According to Oppo, the Find X9 series, which will include a standard Find X9 and a higher-specced Find X9 Pro, will offer enhanced performance, longer battery life, and better photography. At the centre of it will be the Dimensity 9500, which packs a prime core clocked at 4.21GHz, three performance cores at 3.50GHz, and four efficiency cores at 2.70GHz.
With a focus on performance and battery longevity, the Oppo Find X9 could emerge as a competitor to the iPhone 17, the processor of which lost to Dimensity 9500 in several benchmark tests. Oppo has even added a custom cooling system to its upcoming phones for better heat dissipation during heavy usage. However, it is notable that the chipset alone is not responsible for performance. The better the software integration with the hardware, the smoother and faster the response.
Oppo’s Find X9 series phones are also expected to have an improved camera system, featuring a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and two more sensors—all tuned by Hasselblad. Oppo appears to continue its partnership with Hasselblad with the upcoming phones, even though its sister brand, OnePlus, has exited the agreement with the German camera maker to focus on its own imaging technology in the OnePlus 15.
The Find X9 series will pack up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, available in Chasing Red, Frosty White, and Velvet Titanium colours. The standard X9 will come in a fourth Fog Black variant. The phones will ship with ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, out of the box and house up to 7500mAh batteries with proprietary fast-charging technology.
