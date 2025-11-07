Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Set for November 18: What to Expect

Oppo will launch its next flagship series, Find X9, in India on November 18. As part of the series, the company will launch Find X9 and Find X9 Pro phones, competing with the iPhone 17 series, Google Pixel 10 series, and Xiaomi 17 series phones. Oppo has already introduced the two phones in its home market, China, and in Europe, where the company has recently witnessed a decline in shipments. While India is one of Oppo's top-performing markets, the sales mostly come from the low- and mid-end price segments. With the Find X9 series, Oppo will likely take another chance at capturing India's premium smartphone market, currently led by Samsung and Apple.

What to expect from the Oppo Find X9 series?

Performance and Software

The new Find X9 series from Oppo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, marking its debut with this chipset. The Dimensity 9500 promises improved performance and power efficiency. Despite benchmark results favouring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are positioned to rival it. These are Oppo's most advanced phones to date and ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. Oppo is offering a guarantee of five OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Design and Protection

The series features a redesigned back, a top-tier display, and multiple IP ratings for excellent protection against water and dust. The camera system is positioned to compete directly with flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Model Specifications

Feature Find X9 Find X9 Pro Display 6.59-inch AMOLED 6.78-inch AMOLED Refresh Rate Adaptive 120Hz Adaptive 120Hz Peak Brightness 3,600 nits 3,600 nits Display Features HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Rear Cameras Three 50MP cameras 200MP telephoto, 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP 50MP Battery 7025mAh 7500mAh Charging Information not detailed 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wired

Launch Offer in India

Indian customers can purchase a ‘Privilege Pack’ for ₹99 during the pre-order phase. This pack is valued at ₹99 and includes a premium gift box, an 80W SuperVOOC adapter, an exchange bonus of ₹1,000, and a two-year battery protection plan. Once the phone officially goes on sale, only the gift box will be available.

