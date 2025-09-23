Oppo Find X9 Series to Launch on October 16: Big Batteries, Hasselblad Cameras and Global Rollout Confirmed

Oppo is gearing up to unveil its next big flagship lineup, dubbed the Find X9 series. The company has officially confirmed that the phones will launch in China on October 16, with pre-reservations already live in the domestic market. But there’s more good news for fans outside China: Oppo has also promised a global debut, ensuring these devices won’t stay exclusive to one region.

“ Our upcoming flagship, the OPPO Find X9 Series, will launch globally and feature the groundbreaking @MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset,” the company wrote on its oficial X account.

The series will feature two models - the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. According to official details, the phones will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, supported by Oppo’s in-house Trinity Engine for better stability and efficiency.

One of the most eye-catching upgrades comes in the battery department. The Find X9 Pro is confirmed to feature a massive 7,500mAh battery, while the standard Find X9 will come with a 7,000mAh unit. Both phones will ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 right out of the box.

For photography lovers, Oppo is doubling down on its partnership with Hasselblad. The Find X9 Pro is expected to come with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with a 70mm focal length, and there are hints of an optional Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit for those who want DSLR-like shooting tools in their pocket. The rest of the camera setup remains under wraps, but is likely to see meaningful improvements over the Find X7 series.

Pete Lau, Oppo’s Chief Product Officer, took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease the global launch, writing: “The OPPO Find X9 Series is launching globally!” This makes it clear that Oppo is setting its sights on a worldwide audience, not just the Chinese market.