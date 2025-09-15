Updated 15 September 2025 at 13:01 IST
Oppo Launches F31 Pro+ With Two-Year-Old Snapdragon Chip
Oppo has launched the F31 Pro+ alongside two more smartphones in India, with all of them powered by old Qualcomm and MediaTek chips.
Oppo has launched the F31 series in India, comprising three phones targeting the sub-₹35,000 segment. The F31 Pro+ leads the lineup with three IP certifications for a “durable” body, but the company’s choice of the processor for this phone is slightly dated. The Oppo F31 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which was launched back in 2023. The company claims 60 per cent better performance over “previous platforms” with this chip.
Other phones in the series, F31 Pro and F31, use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy and a Dimensity 6300 chip, respectively. Although these chips debuted last year, they are relatively newer than what Oppo has used inside the F31 Pro+. While Oppo has not said why it went ahead with older chips, when newer chips, such as the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, are available, it has also not pitched these phones as top performers. Instead, the pitch is more focused on the durability of these phones.
Oppo F31 Pro+ price in India
The new F31 Pro+ has two options: an 8GB RAM version, priced at ₹32,999, and a 12GB version, which costs ₹34,999. Customers can buy the phone starting September 19 from Oppo’s online store, Flipkart, and Amazon, along with offers such as 10 per cent cashback on SBI, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards.
Oppo F31 Pro+ specifications
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, the Oppo F31 Pro+ boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification. It comes preloaded with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 software and features AI tools, such as AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, and AI Editor 2.0.
On the back of the Oppo F31 Pro+ is a 50MP OmniVision camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2MP monochrome camera. Its selfie camera uses a 32MP sensor, housed within a punch-hole on the display. The Oppo F31 Pro+ packs 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.
