OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Launched in India: Prices Start at ₹79,999, Sale From May 28

OPPO India on Wednesday launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in the country, with sales opening on 28 May across the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets. The Find X9s starts at ₹79,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and ₹89,999 for 12GB+512GB. The Find X9 Ultra is priced at ₹1,69,999 for the sole 12GB+512GB configuration. Effective prices after applicable offers start at ₹62,199 for the Find X9s and ₹1,36,999 for the Ultra.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Specifications

The Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR AMOLED display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on a 3nm process, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The camera system is built around the new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System with five sensors: a 200MP main camera (Sony LYT-901, OIS), a 200MP 3x telephoto (OmniVision OV52A, OIS), a 50MP 10x periscope telephoto (JNL, Sensor Shift) with a 230mm equivalent focal length using OPPO's Quintuple Prism Periscope Structure, a 50MP ultra-wide (Sony LYT-600), and a True Color Camera. The combined focal range spans 14mm to 460mm. A 50MP front camera (JN5) handles selfies. Video capabilities include 8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision HDR, O-Log2, ACES, and 3D LUT support with real-time preview.

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The Find X9 Ultra houses a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. Dimensions are 163.16 x 76.97 x 9.10mm at 236g. It's available in Tundra Umber and Canyon Orange.

OPPO Find X9s: Specifications

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The Find X9s features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz, 3,600 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and 1.15mm symmetrical bezels. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm) with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage.

The triple-camera system includes a 50MP main (Sony LYT-700, OIS), 50MP ultra-wide (JN5), and 50MP 3x periscope telephoto (Sony LYT-600, OIS) with 120x Super Zoom support, all co-developed with Hasselblad and processed through the LUMO Image Engine. The front camera is a 32MP Sony IMX615.

The Find X9s packs a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, measures 156.98 x 73.93 x 7.99mm, and weighs 202g. Colours: Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky, and Midnight Grey.

Both devices carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications alongside Swiss SGS Five-Star drop resistance, and run ColorOS 16 with guaranteed 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Software: ColorOS 16 and AI Features

Both phones ship with ColorOS 16, which includes AI Mind Pilot, an AI assistant that coordinates between Google Gemini, Perplexity, and OpenAI models. AI Mind Space lets users capture and organise information via a dedicated Snap Key. Additional AI features include AI Menu Translation, AI Bill Manager, and a redesigned Live Space for notifications and live activities.