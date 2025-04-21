Oppo K13 vs Infinix Note 50s: How Are They Different?

Check out this comparison between the Oppo K13 and the Infinix Note 50s. | Image: Oppo, Infinix

Oppo’s new K13 is a new budget phone that offers specifications such as a smoother AMOLED display, dual cameras on the back, and a battery that supports fast charging. However, customers planning to buy this phone can consider better alternatives, such as the Infinix Note 50s, which has better specifications. The latter has a smoother AMOLED display, AI-infused cameras, and military grade durability — all for a lower price. Here is a comparison between the new Oppo K13 and the Infinix Note 50s.

Oppo K13 vs Infinix Note 50s: Specifications

Display: The Oppo K13 boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 50s has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a curved design, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It also uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Processor: Powering the Oppo K13 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, whereas the Infinix Note 50s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. Both phones come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They also run Android 15-based operating systems.

Cameras: The Oppo K13 sports a 50MP wide camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera on the back. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 50s has a 64MP wide camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the back. Oppo’s phone has a 16MP camera on the front, while the Note 50s uses a 13MP camera for selfies.

Battery: While the Oppo K13 packs a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, the Infinix Note 50s packs a 5500mAh battery that charges at up to 45W speed.

Oppo K13 vs Infinix Note 50s: Price in India