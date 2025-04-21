Oppo K13 vs POCO X7: How Do They Compare?

Here is how the Oppo K13 different from the POCO X7. | Image: Oppo, POCO

Oppo has launched a new budget-range phone in India called the K13. The new Oppo K13 has a Qualcomm processor, an AMOLED display, and a battery with fast charging. These specifications do not stand out from the crowd and might appeal less to customers, especially with rivals such as the POCO X7 offering better specifications at around the same price. Here is how the new Oppo K13 fares against the POCO X7.

Oppo K13 vs POCO X7: Specifications

Display: The Oppo K13 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display’s protection level is unclear. On the other hand, the POCO X7 boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Processor: Powering the Oppo K13 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the POCO X7 rocks a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones lack support for external storage.

Cameras: While the Oppo K13 houses a 50MP wide camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera on the back, the POCO X7 comes with a 50MP wide camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Oppo’s phone has a 16MP selfie camera, whereas the POCO X7 houses a 20MP snapper for selfies.

Battery: The Oppo K13 has a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, while the POCO X7 has a 5500mAh battery with 45W charging technology.

Oppo K13 vs POCO X7: Price in India