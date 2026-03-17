OPPO K14 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300: Price Starts at ₹17,999

OPPO has launched the K14 5G in India, expanding its K-series lineup with a focus on battery endurance and consistent day-to-day performance. Its battery, the company claims, can last over a day, while military-grade durability ensures it can withstand extreme environments, adding to its ability to resist water and dust.

Focus on Battery and Charging

The OPPO K14 5G is built around a 7,000mAh battery, one of the largest in its segment. The company claims extended usage across tasks such as video streaming, navigation, and voice calls, with standby time reaching up to 738 hours under test conditions.

It supports 45W fast charging, which can charge the device from 1 per cent to 37 per cent in 30 minutes, while a full charge takes around 92 minutes. The battery is also rated for up to five years of durability, aimed at maintaining long-term performance consistency.

Display and Design

The smartphone features a 6.75-inch display with a peak brightness of up to 1125 nits, ensuring visibility in outdoor conditions. It also supports features such as Splash Touch and Glove Touch, allowing the screen to remain responsive in wet conditions or when used with gloves.

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OPPO is offering the device in Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White finishes, with a matte-textured design and a metallic camera module.

Durability and Build

Durability is a key highlight of the K14 5G. The device comes with SGS 5-Star certification and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, along with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water exposure.

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Performance and Cooling

The OPPO K14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with UFS storage for faster data access and app loading. The device runs on ColorOS 15, which includes OPPO’s Trinity Engine for system-level optimisation and smoother multitasking.

Camera and AI Features

On the camera front, the device features a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP monochrome sensor, along with an 8MP selfie camera. The system includes AI-backed features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, and AI Clarity Enhancer, aimed at improving image quality and editing flexibility. Additional features include Dual-View Video, which allows simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras.

Software and Long-Term Support

The OPPO K14 5G runs on ColorOS 15 and includes features such as a one-click system refresh, which the company claims can improve performance by up to 15 per cent and reduce app cold start times by up to 20 per cent.

Price and Availability