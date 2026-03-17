Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched in India at ₹13,999 With 120Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung has expanded its mass-market Galaxy M lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy M17e 5G, targeting young, value-conscious users who prioritise battery life, smooth performance, and long-term software support over headline-grabbing specs.

The Galaxy M series has consistently been Samsung’s volume driver in the sub-₹15,000 segment, and the M17e 5G follows a predictable but effective formula. Instead of chasing aggressive hardware differentiation, Samsung is focusing on delivering a balanced experience across core areas. This includes a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, a stable mid-range chipset, and extended software support, which increasingly acts as a key differentiator against Chinese rivals in this price band.

Display and Design

The Galaxy M17e 5G features a 6.7-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, aligning it with current expectations in the segment. The emphasis here is not innovation but consistency, ensuring smoother scrolling and better visual fluidity across everyday tasks like social media browsing and video streaming.

Samsung has also focused on durability and practicality. The device uses a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back and comes with resistance against dust and water ingress, while maintaining a relatively slim 8.2mm profile.

Advertisement

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. This is not a performance-centric chipset, but it is designed to deliver stable day-to-day usage, including multitasking, casual gaming, and media consumption without significant thermal or battery trade-offs.

Battery life remains a core focus. The Galaxy M17e 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, which, combined with software-level optimisation via One UI 8, is positioned to comfortably deliver all-day usage even under mixed workloads.

Advertisement

Camera and AI Features

On the imaging front, the device offers a 50MP primary camera paired with a depth sensor, while the front houses an 8MP camera. This is a conventional setup for the segment, with Samsung relying more on image processing than hardware innovation.

Where the company is attempting to differentiate is through AI integration. The device comes with Google Gemini support and Circle to Search, bringing generative and contextual AI features into the budget segment. These additions reflect a broader industry trend where AI capabilities are being pushed down the price ladder.

Software and Long-Term Value

The Galaxy M17e 5G runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16 and promises six generations of OS upgrades along with six years of security updates. In a segment where most competitors offer significantly shorter support cycles, this becomes one of the device’s strongest selling points.

Samsung is also emphasising security with features like Knox Vault and Auto Blocker, positioning the device as a safer option in an increasingly AI-driven ecosystem.

Price in India