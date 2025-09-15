Realme P3 Lite 5G Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Realme has launched the P3 Lite 5G, its latest budget phone featuring a smooth LCD screen, a 5G processor, and a fast-charging battery that can last a day. The new Realme P3 Lite 5G joins phones such as the recently launched Realme P4 Pro, providing customers with wider options in the affordable segment.

Realme P3 Lite 5G price in India

The P3 Lite 5G has two storage configurations: the base model with 4GB of RAM costs ₹10,499, while the higher variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at ₹11,499. The smartphone comes in Purple Blossom, Midnight Lily, and Lily White colours. It will go on sale from September 22 through Realme’s website, Flipkart, and offline stores. Customers can shave off ₹1,000 instantly by choosing to exchange an old, used phone.

Realme P3 Lite 5G specifications

Featuring support for 5G connectivity on both SIM card slots, the Realme P3 Lite 5G boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. You get 128GB of storage on both variants, but if you need more space, you can add a microSD card using the hybrid tray. The Realme P3 Lite 5G runs Android 14-based Realme UI 6.0, with the company promising the Android 16 version and future security updates.