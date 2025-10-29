Oppo Says Find X9 Series Will Be Available in India in November

Oppo confirmed the launch of its latest Find X9 flagship series in India will take place in November on the sidelines of the global launch of the phones. While an exact date has yet to be announced, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have made their way to Flipkart, hinting that the launch will be sooner. The Find X9 series is the first to use the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which delivers faster performance and better power efficiency.

After the global debut, Oppo announced that Indian buyers of the upcoming Find X9 series will be eligible for a premium gift box, including an 80W SuperVOOC adapter, an exchange bonus of ₹1,000, and a two-year battery protection plan as part of a ‘Privilege Pack’ worth ₹99. This, however, will need to be purchased during pre-orders. After the phone goes on sale, only the gift box will be available for users.

What’s new in Oppo’s Find X9 series

The Find X9 series is the company’s most advanced phones yet, featuring a redesigned back, a top-tier display, multiple IP ratings for overall protection against water and dust, and cameras that can finally take on Samsung’s sensors on the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro attempt to rival the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 even though benchmark results are in the latter’s favour. The phones ship with the latest Android 16-based ColorOS 16, with the company’s promise of five OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Despite being similar in their core essence, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro cater to different users with their specifications. The Find X9 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 3,600 nits, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Find X9 Pro retains all of that on a bigger 6.78-inch screen. It also has a 200MP telephoto camera, alongside a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP selfie camera. It houses a 7500mAh battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wired charging. Meanwhile, the Find X9 uses three 50MP cameras on the back, a 32MP camera on the front, and a 7025mAh battery instead.

Advertisement