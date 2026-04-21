OPPO to Launch Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s in India in May: What to Expect

OPPO is expanding its flagship smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming launch of the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s, both scheduled to arrive in May 2026. The move adds two new devices to the existing Find X9 series, which already includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro launched last year.

With this, OPPO will have a four-device flagship lineup in India, clearly aiming to cover multiple price points within the premium segment rather than relying on a single top-end device.

A Clear Focus on Camera Performance

The Find X9 Ultra is positioned as the flagship of the lineup, with OPPO doubling down on imaging as its core differentiator. The device introduces a new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by OPPO’s LUMO imaging engine.

While full details will be revealed at launch, early information suggests a strong focus on long-range photography, including a 50MP 10x optical telephoto lens.

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Leaks and reports around the device point to an even more aggressive camera setup, including dual 200MP sensors and advanced zoom capabilities, reinforcing OPPO’s push to position the Ultra as a camera-first flagship.

This continues a broader trend in the premium segment, where camera hardware and computational photography are becoming the primary battleground.

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Find X9s Brings Flagship Features to a Wider Audience

Alongside the Ultra, OPPO is also introducing the Find X9s, which is designed to offer flagship-level features in a slightly more accessible package.

The device builds on the same imaging platform and Hasselblad partnership but is positioned as a more versatile, everyday flagship aimed at users focused on photography and content creation across scenarios like portraits, travel, and social media.

Reports suggest the Find X9s could feature a large battery around 7,000mAh and a high-refresh-rate display, aligning it with current flagship expectations while keeping it distinct from the Ultra.

Performance and Hardware Expectations

While OPPO has not officially detailed specifications for the India variants yet, global leaks and announcements indicate that the Find X9 Ultra could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with high-end memory and storage options.