Redmi A7 Pro, Redmi A7 Launched in India With Focus on Battery, Display, and Everyday Reliability

Xiaomi has expanded its entry-level smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi A7 and Redmi A7 Pro, targeting users who want basic performance, large displays, and dependable battery life without stretching their budget.

The new A-series devices sit at the lower end of Xiaomi’s portfolio, but the company is clearly trying to make them feel less “entry-level” and more like practical daily drivers.

Big Displays, Smooth Enough Experience

The Redmi A7 features a 6.88-inch screen, while the Redmi A7 Pro goes slightly bigger with a 6.9-inch HD+ display and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

That combination, especially the high refresh rate, is now becoming standard even in lower price brackets, making everyday scrolling and basic interactions feel smoother. Similar specs have already started appearing across budget devices globally.

Advertisement

Battery and Charging Stay Practical

Both devices support 15W charging and include a charger in the box, along with support for reverse wired charging.

Performance Built for Everyday Use

The Redmi A7 series comes with 64GB storage and LPDDR4X RAM, along with virtual RAM expansion for smoother multitasking.

Advertisement

This is not performance-focused hardware. It is designed for basic tasks like messaging, browsing, video streaming, and light app usage. That positioning is consistent with the broader A-series strategy, which prioritises reliability over raw power.

Cameras and Features Stay Functional

The phones feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, which are standard for this segment. Additional features like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP52 rating, and a 3.5mm headphone jack reinforce the “practical” positioning. These are not headline features, but they matter in daily use.

AI Features Trickling Down to Budget Phones

The Redmi A7 Pro includes tools like Google Gemini and Circle to Search, reflecting how AI capabilities are quickly moving into entry-level devices as well.

Pricing and Availability