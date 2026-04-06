Oracle Layoffs Story With a Twist: No Panic, No Loans, Just Rs 43,000 Monthly Income-How One Engineer Quietly Rebuilt Life After Job Loss in His Hometown

New Delhi: The latest round of layoffs at Oracle has left many employees in India dealing with uncertainty. Several accounts online suggest that the job cuts were sudden, with impacted workers receiving early morning emails instead of direct conversations. In some teams, employees across levels including managers were reportedly affected, making the situation more difficult for those caught off guard.

While the company has not officially shared region-wise numbers, discussions across forums indicate that the layoffs were not limited to a single department. Hardware, sales, and engineering roles are believed to be among those impacted, with some teams seeing deep cuts. The lack of clarity around performance-based decisions has also raised questions, as even recently promoted employees were reportedly let go.

A Different Story Emerges From Bengaluru

Amid these reports, one story shared on social media is standing out - not because it denies the severity of the layoffs, but because of how one individual handled it. According to the post, an engineer working in Bengaluru was among those laid off. But instead of panic or public reaction, he made a quiet decision. He returned to his hometown, Bhubaneswar, without delay.

What makes this case different is the financial situation behind it. The individual reportedly had no home loan, no car loan, and no ongoing EMIs tied to metro city living. At a time when many professionals struggle with fixed monthly obligations, this absence of debt reduced immediate pressure after job loss.

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Rs 43,000 Monthly Income Without a Job

More importantly, he had built a steady income stream through traditional savings. Multiple fixed deposits, both in post office schemes and banks, were spread across family accounts. Together, these generate around Rs 43,000 per month in interest income. This meant that even after losing his job, he did not face an immediate cash crunch. Daily expenses could still be managed without rushing into another role.

Taking Up Flexible Work, Planning Ahead

Instead of staying idle, he started working through Uber, driving at his own convenience. This allowed him to earn additional income while maintaining flexibility.

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At the same time, he is reportedly exploring the possibility of starting a small business in Bhubaneswar with support from his family. The focus, according to the post, is on building something sustainable rather than rushing back into a similar corporate role.

Not the Typical Layoff Story