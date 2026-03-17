Oura Ring 4 Launched in India With Sleep Tracking Focus: Prices Start at ₹28,900

Oura has arrived in India with its Ring 4 that takes on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Ring. | Image: Oura

Oura has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of the Oura Ring 4, bringing its smart ring platform focused on sleep, recovery, and long-term health tracking to one of the world’s fastest-growing wearable markets.

The Oura Ring 4 is priced at ₹28,900 for the Silver and Black variants, while premium finishes such as Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold are priced at ₹39,900. The device will be available starting March 18 via Croma stores and Amazon. The smart ring requires a membership subscription priced at ₹599 per month to access its full suite of insights.

Built Around Sleep and Preventive Health

The India launch is accompanied by a new report from Oura, which highlights a clear use case for the product. According to the company’s data, Indian users are among the shortest sleepers globally, averaging 6 hours and 28 minutes per night, significantly below the recommended 7–9 hours.

The report also points to lower levels of REM and deep sleep, along with late sleep schedules and consistent weekday-weekend sleep patterns. Notably, Indian users record the longest average nap durations globally at 53 minutes, suggesting a compensatory pattern for inadequate night-time sleep.

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This positioning is central to Oura’s pitch. The ring is not just a fitness tracker but a health companion designed to translate biometric data into actionable insights around sleep quality, recovery, and daily readiness.

Hardware and Tracking Capabilities

The Oura Ring 4 is built using lightweight titanium and features recessed sensors designed for continuous wear, including during sleep. It is available in 12 sizes, ranging from 4 to 15, making it one of the most size-inclusive offerings in this category.

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Under the hood, the device uses a multi-wavelength sensing system with 18 signal pathways, allowing it to track over 50 health and wellness metrics. These include sleep stages, heart rate, activity levels, and stress indicators, which are then processed into personalised insights via the Oura app.

The system is designed to adapt to individual differences such as skin tone and finger shape, improving accuracy over time through continuous data collection.

Expanding Smart Ring Competition in India

Oura’s entry adds a premium global player to India’s emerging smart ring category, which has so far been dominated by early movers and more price-sensitive offerings.

Devices like the Gabit smart ring and the boAt Valour Ring have focused on affordability and basic health tracking, while Samsung’s Galaxy Ring brings ecosystem-level integration with its broader Galaxy device portfolio.