Oura Ring 4 Review: The Smartest Health Tracker I’ve Used Is Also the Least Distracting

Smartwatches have become exhausting.

Every few minutes, something vibrates, lights up, asks you to stand, breathe, hydrate, sleep better, or optimise your life in some way. Most modern wearables feel like tiny managers strapped to your wrist. The Oura Ring 4 takes a very different approach. It quietly sits on your finger, tracks your body in the background, and mostly leaves you alone.

That’s exactly what made it interesting for me.

After using the Oura Ring 4 for a while, I realised this is not trying to replace a smartwatch. It is trying to understand your body without becoming the centre of your attention. And for the most part, it succeeds remarkably well.

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The buying process itself is unusual

Before you even buy the Oura Ring 4, you first need to get a sizing kit. Oura sends a toolkit with dummy ring sizes going all the way up to size 15 so you can determine the best fit. The sizing kit costs ₹999 on Amazon and Croma, which are the official sellers for the Oura Ring 4 in India, although Oura says the amount gets adjusted either against the purchase of the ring or the subscription.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

At first, this entire process felt unnecessarily elaborate. Then I started using the ring and understood why Oura insists on it.

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Unlike a smartwatch that can shift slightly on your wrist without consequences, the Ring 4 depends heavily on consistent skin contact for accurate measurements. Oura specifically told me not to wear it on the pinky finger for optimal readings, which effectively means you’re choosing between your index, middle, or ring finger while selecting the size.

Getting the fit right matters because this is a device you’re expected to wear almost 24/7.

It looks like jewellery first, gadget second

The Ring 4 costs ₹28,900 for the Silver and Black variants, while the Gold and Rose Gold versions go up to ₹39,900. All variants use titanium, and the premium feel is immediately noticeable the moment you hold it.

What surprised me more, though, was how naturally it blended into daily life.

Unlike smartwatches that constantly announce themselves, the Oura Ring 4 quietly disappears into whatever you’re wearing. Formal clothes, casual outfits, gym wear, it never really looked out of place. Most people around me didn’t even realise it was a smart device unless I pointed it out.

That subtlety is one of its biggest strengths.

The finish does experience minor scuffing, especially if it rubs against another ring while washing hands or during daily movement. I noticed this occasionally when it brushed against a silver ring on my other hand. Thankfully, these were surface scuffs rather than deep scratches, and most of them disappeared after wiping the ring with a cloth.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Comfort is what makes the entire product work

This is probably the most comfortable wearable I’ve used.

Depending on the size, the ring weighs between 3.3g and 5.2g, and after a couple of days, I stopped noticing it entirely. That matters because Oura’s biggest advantage is passive tracking. The less aware you are of the device, the more naturally it integrates into your routine.

I slept with it, travelled with it, and wore it during work, workouts, and even while washing hands without constantly thinking about it. That level of invisibility is surprisingly difficult for wearables to achieve.

Sleep tracking is where the Oura Ring 4 shines

Most fitness trackers focus aggressively on workouts. Oura seems far more obsessed with recovery, stress, and sleep quality.

Every morning, the app generates a detailed sleep score using metrics like total sleep duration, heart rate variability, nighttime movement, resting heart rate, and sleep consistency. It also breaks down deep sleep, REM sleep, and light sleep stages in a way that is actually understandable instead of overwhelming.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Over time, the trends became more useful than individual readings.

For example, after a week of irregular travel and poor sleep, I could clearly see changes in recovery scores, resting heart rate, and stress levels. The app began nudging me toward winding down earlier and reducing strain rather than simply telling me I “slept badly.”

That difference in presentation matters. Oura doesn’t just throw data at you. It tries to contextualise it.

The skin temperature sensor genuinely impressed me

Out of all the sensors, skin temperature tracking stood out the most in my experience.

After an exhausting travel schedule, I developed a fever, and the ring picked up abnormal temperature changes almost immediately. The app reflected the elevated readings alongside poor recovery indicators and suggested taking it easy and de-stressing.

It was one of the few moments where the device felt genuinely proactive rather than simply observational.

The ring continuously tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, temperature trends, cardiovascular age, cardio capacity, and heart rate variability to build a broader picture of your health. Some of these insights are more useful than others, but together they create a long-term behavioural map rather than isolated health snapshots.

Readiness scores became surprisingly useful

One feature I initially dismissed but eventually started paying attention to was the Readiness Score.

It combines sleep quality, recovery, heart rate, body temperature, and stress signals to estimate how prepared your body is for the day. On paper, it sounds gimmicky. In practice, I found it useful during periods of poor sleep or overwork.

There were days when I felt mentally ready to push through exhaustion, but the ring was clearly indicating otherwise through elevated stress and lower recovery trends. Over time, I started using those signals as a reality check instead of blindly pushing through fatigue.

That’s ultimately where the Oura Ring 4 succeeds. It encourages awareness rather than obsession.

Image: Oura

Activity tracking is useful, but not always accurate

The Ring 4 automatically recognises over 40 activities and tracks movement patterns throughout the day. It works well for passive tracking, but it is not flawless.

There were instances where the ring misread my activities entirely. During one trek, for example, it labelled the session as motorcycling instead. You can always go back into the app and manually correct the activity label, but doing this repeatedly becomes tedious over time.

This is one area where dedicated fitness watches still maintain an advantage, especially for users deeply invested in workout accuracy and sports analytics.

At the same time, Oura integrates deeply with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Strava, which helps create a more comprehensive picture of your health and activity data across devices and ecosystems. That integration layer adds a lot of practical value, especially if you already use multiple fitness platforms.

Battery life is good, but not class-leading

The Ring 4 comes with a small platform-style charger that uses USB-C. Charging takes roughly two hours, and in my usage, the battery lasted around five to six days consistently.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

That’s good, but not the best I’ve seen.

For instance, the Valour Ring 1 lasts noticeably longer while costing significantly less. To Oura’s credit, though, the Ring 4 is also running more sensors and collecting far more health markers continuously, so the trade-off feels understandable.

The addition of aeroplane mode also helps preserve battery when needed.

Water resistance and everyday practicality

The Ring 4 is water-resistant up to 100 metres, which meant I never really had to think about removing it during showers, workouts, or swimming sessions.

That convenience adds to the broader appeal. The best wearable tech is the kind you stop managing constantly, and Oura understands that well.

The subscription problem

This is the part many people will struggle with.

The Oura subscription costs ₹599 per month or ₹6,999 annually through Amazon and Croma, although the first month is included with the purchase. Without the subscription, the experience feels significantly limited because deeper insights and long-term analysis are locked behind the paywall.

That makes the Ring 4 feel less like a one-time purchase and more like an ongoing commitment.

At the same time, I understand why people continue paying for it. The app experience is polished, the insights are easy to understand, and unlike many wellness platforms, it generally avoids drowning users in graphs they’ll never interpret properly.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

The Oura Ring 4 is one of the most refined wearables I’ve used, largely because it doesn’t constantly demand attention.

It quietly tracks sleep, recovery, stress, heart rate, temperature, and activity patterns in the background while blending naturally into everyday life. The titanium build feels premium, the comfort is exceptional, and the health insights become genuinely useful over time.

At the same time, it’s expensive. The subscription model weakens the value proposition further, and fitness enthusiasts looking for detailed workout analytics will still find better options elsewhere.