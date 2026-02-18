Rohit Pawar Questions DGCA Probe Into Baramati Plane Crash, Raises Doubts Over Fuel Load, Black Box; Seeks VSR Aviation Investigation

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising serious questions over the ongoing probe into the Baramati plane crash involving an aircraft used by Ajit Pawar.

A day after Ajit Pawar’s wife and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar, demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident, Rohit Pawar addressed a press conference and questioned the pace and direction of the investigation, alleging possible manipulation and protection of the aircraft operator, VSR Aviation.

‘Accident or Crash?’

Rohit Pawar said the core question of whether the incident was an “accident or a crash” remains unanswered. Objecting to what he termed the slow speed of the investigation, he noted that while an initial report was expected within two days, nearly 20 days have passed without clarity.

“If there is doubt about the black box, then is there suspicion of a crash?” he asked. Referring to claims that the black box was burnt, he said, “If it fell into a fire of 1100 degrees Celsius, would it be destroyed or would nothing happen? The black box being burnt raises suspicion of deliberate manipulation.”

Questions Over Fuel & Explosions

The MLA also raised doubts about the amount of fuel onboard the aircraft. Citing viral videos that allegedly show multiple explosions after the crash, he said, “There was not one explosion but several. The reason for the explosions was excess fuel.”

“There was excess fuel in that plane. If there was so much fuel and a fuel tank, why didn’t the plane return? Was the plane deliberately filled with more fuel for the Baramati flight? Did the pilot deliberately use it to crash?” he asked.

He further questioned the landing despite reportedly poor weather conditions. “If there was a lot of fog and visibility was lower than DGCA norms, then why did you land? I suspect that you landed there deliberately,” he alleged.

Flight Plan, Registration Under Lens

Rohit Pawar claimed that the flight plan was not fully reported to the DGCA and alleged that the aircraft, identified as VSR’s N80PQ, was brought from the United States under questionable circumstances.

“The Learjet aircraft cannot be registered here. The DGCA increased pressure and registered it. Now I wonder if the DGCA gave the police investigation task to the thief,” he said, in a sharp remark targeting the aviation regulator.

He also alleged that VSR Aviation operated aircraft beyond their permitted time limits and that the “life of that aircraft was over” but it continued flying. “A person with Z-plus security was flying, yet such an aircraft was given,” he added.

Insurance & Political Angle

Raising questions over insurance, Rohit Pawar claimed that while the aircraft was worth around Rs 10 crore, it was insured for Rs 200 crore. He demanded a thorough probe into this discrepancy.

Alleging political protection, he said, “Someone is deliberately trying to save VSR company. Why is there no VSR investigation? Why is its operation not being stopped?” He further alleged that certain businessmen with close ties to leaders in power had links with the company.