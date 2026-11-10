Parents, Check Your Feed: Instagram Is About To Tell You How Meta Judges Your Child's Age

Amidst Meta's efforts to control content for underage users using AI, millions more teenagers around the world are about to find themselves in a safer, more tightly controlled corner of Instagram. Meta has expanded the reach of the artificial intelligence (AI) system being used to guess how old the users really are.

The company claimed that the expansion will pull a vast new group of young people into the ‘Teen Account’ protections, even when they never gave their true date of birth when they signed up. Rather than taking a birthday at face value, the technology looks for clues in behaviour and account signals that suggest that the person behind the screen may be aged between 13 and 17.

The tech giant stated that the change will not arrive quietly. Starting this month, parents in the United States will start to see a notification on Instagram explaining how Meta decides whether a teenager is receiving age-appropriate protections, and what families can do to make certain the age on file is correct.

How The System Spots Teenagers

Meta asserted that the AI has been quietly at work for some time, identifying accounts suspected to belong to teenagers who may have misrepresented their age. Once flagged, those accounts are moved into ‘Teen Account’ protections without waiting for the user to correct their details.

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The safeguards are designed to change the everyday experience of being young online. They automatically restrict who can get in touch with a teenager, narrow the kind of content that can appear in front of them, and place limits on how long they can spend on the platform. ‘Teen Accounts’ are already in place across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.

The company emphasised that the way events have transpired in these years has encouraged it to now take the technology global. It is also continuing to roll it out on Facebook, while similar age-estimation tools are expected to begin arriving on Threads later this year.

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New Message For American Parents

Alongside the global expansion, Meta is introducing a clearer way of talking to parents about age assurance. Starting this month, parents in the US will begin seeing an in-feed video on Instagram that walks them through how the platform judges whether teenagers are getting the right protections.

The video will link to an article explaining Meta's approach in plain terms, and offering guidance on how parents can help ensure their children have provided the correct age. The article, written by internet safety advocate Larry Magid, will be made available to parents worldwide.

Meanwhile, Meta has termed the approach as having multiple layers. It includes efforts to keep children under the age of 13 off the platforms altogether, to give teenagers experiences suited to their age, and to help parents understand how they can support accurate age information.

Australia Tries Apple's Helping Hand

In Australia, Meta has started using Apple's age-range signal as another way of working out how old someone is. Under the process, a parent setting up a smartphone for their teenager can choose to have the app store confirm the user's age range. Now, when the teenager downloads an app, Apple can share that age-range signal with the developer, helping the app judge whether the user meets the age requirements. Meta stressed that it is using the signal voluntarily, while noting that protections will remain inconsistent until app stores and developers are required to participate.