Paytm Hints at AI Integration: Vijay Shekhar Sharma Teases New Feature 

New Delhi: Paytm is getting ready to launch something new. The company’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has teased a fresh update. This update will bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the Paytm platform.

On Thursday, Sharma shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter). The poster was from Paytm. It hinted at new AI features. These features seem to focus on improving the check-in experience for travelers.

Sharma wrote, “We got something new tomorrow! Check in here :)” This message created excitement among users. Many are now curious about what Paytm is planning.

The new AI features will be revealed on November 6 at 3:30 PM. Paytm will host a special event for this launch. The company has not shared full details yet. But the teaser suggests that generative AI will play a big role.

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence. It can create content like text, images, or even code. Paytm may use this to make travel check-ins faster and easier.

This move shows that Paytm is becoming an AI-first company. Sharma has said before that AI is not just a tool. He believes it is a new way to grow a business. He also said that AI can help improve services and bring in more revenue.

Paytm is already testing AI tools for merchants. These tools include AI-led subscriptions and an AI commerce cloud. The company is also working on smarter devices like the Paytm Soundbox.