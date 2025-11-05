Updated 5 November 2025 at 16:18 IST
Paytm Hints at AI Integration: Vijay Shekhar Sharma Teases New Feature
Paytm may soon embrace AI, as founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma drops a mysterious teaser. Could this mark a major tech upgrade for the fintech platform?
New Delhi: Paytm is getting ready to launch something new. The company’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has teased a fresh update. This update will bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the Paytm platform.
On Thursday, Sharma shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter). The poster was from Paytm. It hinted at new AI features. These features seem to focus on improving the check-in experience for travelers.
Sharma wrote, “We got something new tomorrow! Check in here :)” This message created excitement among users. Many are now curious about what Paytm is planning.
The new AI features will be revealed on November 6 at 3:30 PM. Paytm will host a special event for this launch. The company has not shared full details yet. But the teaser suggests that generative AI will play a big role.
Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence. It can create content like text, images, or even code. Paytm may use this to make travel check-ins faster and easier.
This move shows that Paytm is becoming an AI-first company. Sharma has said before that AI is not just a tool. He believes it is a new way to grow a business. He also said that AI can help improve services and bring in more revenue.
Paytm is already testing AI tools for merchants. These tools include AI-led subscriptions and an AI commerce cloud. The company is also working on smarter devices like the Paytm Soundbox.
With this new update, Paytm wants to make travel smoother for users. The AI might help with things like booking, check-ins, or travel updates. It could also offer personalised suggestions based on user data.
