Paytm Partners With Groq To Supercharge Real-Time AI In Payments - Here’s What It Means

One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, announced a strategic partnership with US-based Groq to enhance real-time artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its payments and platform intelligence systems.

The integration will allow Paytm to deliver faster, more efficient, and intelligent digital experiences for users and merchants.



The partnership will see Paytm and its associate entities deploy GroqCloud, powered by Groq’s Language Processing Unit (LPU), a purpose-built architecture designed for high-speed AI inference. Compared to traditional GPU-based systems, Groq’s technology promises significantly faster performance and lower costs, enabling Paytm to strengthen its AI-driven operations.



Strengthening AI Foundation for Smarter Payments

According to Narendra Singh Yadav, Chief Business Officer at Paytm, “We have been steadily advancing our AI capabilities to make payments faster, more reliable, and deeply intelligent. This collaboration with Groq strengthens our technology foundation by enabling real-time AI inference at scale. It marks another step in our journey to build India’s most advanced AI-driven payment and financial services platforms.”



