Updated 5 November 2025 at 08:33 IST
Paytm Partners With Groq To Supercharge Real-Time AI In Payments - Here’s What It Means
Paytm has partnered with U.S.-based Groq to integrate its purpose-built LPU technology, enabling faster and more cost-efficient AI inference than traditional GPU systems. The collaboration aims to boost real-time intelligence, fraud detection, and customer experience across Paytm’s payments and financial services ecosystem, marking a major step in its AI-driven growth.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, announced a strategic partnership with US-based Groq to enhance real-time artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its payments and platform intelligence systems.
The integration will allow Paytm to deliver faster, more efficient, and intelligent digital experiences for users and merchants.
The partnership will see Paytm and its associate entities deploy GroqCloud, powered by Groq’s Language Processing Unit (LPU), a purpose-built architecture designed for high-speed AI inference. Compared to traditional GPU-based systems, Groq’s technology promises significantly faster performance and lower costs, enabling Paytm to strengthen its AI-driven operations.
Strengthening AI Foundation for Smarter Payments
According to Narendra Singh Yadav, Chief Business Officer at Paytm, “We have been steadily advancing our AI capabilities to make payments faster, more reliable, and deeply intelligent. This collaboration with Groq strengthens our technology foundation by enabling real-time AI inference at scale. It marks another step in our journey to build India’s most advanced AI-driven payment and financial services platforms.”
Read More - Gold Edges Up On Bargain-Hunting As Market Awaits US Jobs Data
Advertisement
Groq’s Global Tech Edge
Scott Albin, General Manager for APAC at Groq, said, “Groq is proud to support Paytm in driving real-time AI innovation at national scale. Core to our mission is delivering broad compute capacity to serve the world’s biggest problems which AI will uniquely solve. Paytm’s ambition closely aligns with our own to make AI useful and accessible.”
Founded in 2016, Groq is part of the American AI infrastructure ecosystem and serves Fortune 500 companies globally. Its LPU and GroqCloud technologies aim to make AI computation faster and more affordable.
Building the Future of Data-Driven Finance
Paytm already uses AI in areas such as risk modeling, fraud prevention, customer onboarding, and personalization. With Groq’s support, the company plans to scale these initiatives further, building a robust infrastructure for intelligent and data-driven financial services growth.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 5 November 2025 at 08:22 IST