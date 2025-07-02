Pebble Launches New Halo Smart Ring with Digital Display, Gesture Control at Rs 7,999

Pebble, an Indian brand, has launched its latest wearable device, the Halo Smart Ring, which features a digital display and is claimed to be India's first smart ring with this technology. The key features of the ring include health monitoring, digital display, gesture controls, smart features, big battery life and durable design.

The Halo smart ring can track heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels. The digital display on the ring shows step count, heart rate, time, and battery percentage. The gesture controls let users interact with social media apps, camera functions, e-book readers, and built-in games. The smart features include camera control, "Find My Ring" functionality, and multiple sports modes. The company claims that the device can last up to 4 days with wireless charging. Halo Ring is built out of stainless steel built with splashproof and dustproof properties.

Availability and Pricing

The Pebble Halo Smart Ring is available for pre-booking on Pebble's official website at a launch price of Rs 3,999 – a discount of almost 51 per cent on the regular price of Rs 7,999. The ring comes in three elegant colours - black, gold, and silver - and is available in multiple sizes.

The Halo Smart Ring is expected to launch exclusively on Flipkart and Pebble's official website. The smart ring will compete with brands like Boat and Gabit.

Smart rings are another great way of tracking your health metrics. Several brands, including Samsung, are making this wearable tech. Apple is also said to be working on a smart ring with separate functionalities, but nothing is confirmed yet.