Travel Ticket Hack: Here’s How to Book Train Tickets on IRCTC Without Typing a Single Word

Travelling is fun, but it can become a bit of a hassle sometimes when you’re on the go or not in the mood to type in all your travel details. Indian Railways has heard you and has come up with a solution. The department has introduced a smart update to its IRCTC platform.

Meet AskDISHA 2.0, IRCTC’s new voice assistant for booking train tickets. It is an AI-powered virtual chatbot that can assist you in booking train tickets by simply speaking. You don’t have to type anything at all. It is like talking to your phone or smart speaker, but for train bookings

How to use AskDISHA 2.0 to book your train ticket:

Step 1- In the first step, open the IRCTC website or mobile app on your device. Make sure you’re logged in.

Step 2- On the home screen, you will see an icon for AskDISHA, usually at the bottom right corner. Tap or click on it to launch the voice assistant.

Step 3- Just say “Ticket Book” out loud. AskDISHA will kick off the process by asking you for your travel details.

Step 4-Now, simply answer the voice prompts. The assistant will ask you for your departure station, destination, date of travel, class of travel, like Sleeper, AC Chair Car, Second AC, etc. You have to speak naturally and avoid errors. For example- “From Delhi to Patna on June 10 in Sleeper class.”

Step 5- AskDISHA will then list all the available trains based on your input. It will show you train names, departure times, and seat availability.

Step 6 - Choose your preferred train and class, and confirm the details when asked. Once you verify everything, AskDISHA will take you to the payment page.

Step 7- Complete the payment as you normally would. Once done, your ticket is booked, and you’ll receive a PNR number instantly.