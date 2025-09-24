Perplexity AI Brings Email Assistant for Gmail and Outlook Users

Perplexity AI has launched a new feature called Email Assistant for its Max subscribers. The tool is designed to help people spend less time inside their inbox by handling routine email tasks on Gmail and Outlook.

The Email Assistant is part of Perplexity’s Max plan, the company’s premium subscription tier. Max subscribers get access to extra features such as faster responses, higher usage limits, and new tools before regular users. The Email Assistant is one of those exclusive add-ons, aimed at making email management quicker and easier.

With this assistant, users can sort messages, get summaries of long threads, draft quick replies, and prepare priority lists so they don’t miss important emails. It also helps with scheduling meetings and keeping track of follow-ups.

To start using it, subscribers only need to send an email to assistant@perplexity.com. Once activated, the tool begins working in the background, taking care of everyday email chores so that users can focus on more important work.

The Email Assistant works like a digital helper inside your inbox. It can:

Organise and label messages automatically.

Suggest replies that sound like your own writing.

Summarise long conversations so you don’t have to read every line.

Highlight urgent emails with a simple priority list.

Instead of manually checking and filtering dozens of messages, users can let the assistant do most of the heavy lifting.

Privacy Comes First

Perplexity has underlined that this tool is built with security in mind. It follows SOC 2 and GDPR standards, which are global benchmarks for data protection. The company also makes it clear that the assistant does not use or train on user data.

That means emails stay private, an important point for professionals who often deal with sensitive information.

Made for Busy Professionals

The Email Assistant is aimed at people who spend too much of their day managing email. It doesn’t replace Gmail or Outlook but works with them, making inboxes easier to handle.

The setup is simple: connect your email account and start giving tasks to the assistant. There are no complicated steps, no confusing setup, and no technical knowledge required. Once connected, the assistant adapts to the user’s style and takes over the routine work.

Part of Perplexity’s Growth

Perplexity AI has been rolling out new features quickly as it looks to expand what its platform can do. The Email Assistant is another example of its focus on useful, everyday tools that make people more productive.

Email is still one of the biggest time drains in the workplace. By creating a tool that can organise, reply, and schedule on behalf of the user, Perplexity hopes to reduce that burden.